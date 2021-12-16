The draw for the UEFA Nations League took place on Thursday evening with Netherlands being drawn with Belgium.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands were in pot two for the draw and have been put into A4 along with Belgium, Poland and Wales.
Netherlands faced Poland in the previous edition of the Nations League, winning both ties 1-0 and 2-1. The last meeting with Wales was in 2015 with Oranje triumphing 3-2.
Netherlands and Belgium have met 127 times and it is usually a tough test for Oranje. The last tie was a 1-1 draw back in 2018.
The games will be played in June and September with the top team from each group going on to play for the trophy. The nation that finishes bottom gets relegated.
Netherlands reached the final in the first edition of the Nations League before losing to Portugal. Earlier this year, they finished second in their group, behind Italy.