Netherlands will face the Czech Republic in the last 16 of the European Championships on Sunday evening.

Going into Wednesday’s games, Netherlands knew they would take on the Czech Republic if Spain defeated Slovakia, and Poland failed to beat Poland. Sweden won 3-2, while Spain hammered Slovakia 5-0.

That means that Netherlands will take on the Czechs at 17.00 BST in Budapest for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Czech Republic finished third in their group on four points. They defeated Scotland 2-0 before a 1-1 draw with Croatia and then ended the group with a 1-0 defeat in England.

The winner would then face either Wales or Denmark for a place in the semi-finals.




