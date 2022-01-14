The KNVB has confirmed that the Netherlands will face Germany and Denmark in March.
Netherlands are preparing for the World Cup later in 2022 and will start the year with two friendlies at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
On the 26th of March, the Netherlands take on Denmark, and then three days later, Germany visit Amsterdam.
Speaking to the Ons Oranje website, Louis van Gaal said, “Of course, Denmark and Germany are attractive countries. Especially with a view to the World Cup, I want to play against strong opponents, so I am very satisfied with these duels. Together with the matches in the Nations League, I think we have a good program in 2022. That is an important part of good preparation in the run-up to the World Cup.”