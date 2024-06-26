The Netherlands will face Romania in the last 16 of the European Championships.
After finishing third in their group, the Netherlands went into Wednesday not knowing who would be their last 16 opponent. The most likely scenario was England, but Oranje managed to avoid that thanks to Georgia.
The team captained by former Vitesse star Guram Kashia managed to earn a famous 2-0 win over Portugal. That result meant that the Netherlands came up against the winner of Group E.
That is Romania, who topped the group ahead of Belgium after they drew 1-1 against Slovakia earlier on Wednesday.
The last sixteen clash takes places on Tuesday at 17:00 BST and the winner progresses to face either Austria or Turkey.