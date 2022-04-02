FIFA has released the schedule for the World Cup and the Netherlands will kick off the tournament with their clash against Senegal.
Traditionally in recent years, the host nation kicks off the tournament, but this time, FIFA has decided to switch it up. The opening day of the tournament will see four matches with Netherlands against Senegal the opening game at 10 am UK time.
Netherlands then face Ecuador on the 25th of November at 4 pm UK time and then they end the group against Qatar at 3 pm four days later.
