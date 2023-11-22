The Netherlands will be seeded in pot 3 for the upcoming draw for the 2024 European Championships.
The Netherlands finished second in their qualifying group behind France and that means Oranje will not be among the top seeds for the draw which takes place on the 2nd of December.
The Netherlands will now face one of England, France, Portugal, Spain, Belgium or hosts Germany in the tournament. However, they will avoid countries such as Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic.
The full team list has not yet been settled with the qualifiers still to be played. You can see the confirmed pots so far below and let us know in the comments, who you want the Netherlands to draw and avoid.
The teams that will take place in the playoffs are Wales, Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Poland, Estonia, Israel, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan and finally Luxembourg. 3 teams will make it into pot 4 of the draw.
Pot 1: Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, England, Belgium
Pot 2: Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Turkey, Albania, Romania
Pot 3: NETHERLANDS, Scotland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia
Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, 3x playoff winners