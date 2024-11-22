The Netherlands have been drawn against Spain in the quarter-finals of the Nations League.
After finishing second in their group, the Netherlands were going to face one of the top seeds in the last eight. That could have been France, Germany, Portugal or Spain.
The draw took place on Friday and it is European Championship winners Spain that will be the opponents over a two-legged quarter-final. The draw for the semi-finals also took place and the winner will then face either France or Croatia.
The matches will be played on the 20th and 23rd of March with further details to be announced.