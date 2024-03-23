After suffering defeats on Saturday, the Netherlands will miss both the U17 and U19 European Championships this summer.
Netherlands U19 0-1 France U19
The Netherlands went into the game on the back of a simple win over Lithuania, but only the group winner progresses. France also won their opener and this match was a battle for the Euro spot.
The first half was goalless but Bayern Munich sensation Mathys Tel broke the deadlock with a penalty. Netherlands then had chances through the lively Jayden Addai but they could not find an equaliser.
The Netherlands still face Belgium but it will be impossible to overtake France so the Euro dream is over.
Netherlands U17 0-1 Finland U17
The Netherlands needed to win this game after the opener was lost to Italy, but after a minute they fell behind to Taavi Koukkumaki’s strike.
Without star striker Sami Bouhoudane, who returned to PSV after suffering a knee injury, the Netherlands struggled and never really came close to an equaliser.
Belgium is the final group opponent for the Netherlands but it is too late to book a place at the Euros.