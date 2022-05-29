Netherlands U17s have made it to the final of the European Championships after defeating Serbia on penalties. The match finished 2-2 in normal time.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands went into the game as favourites against the dark horses of the competition so far. Despite having a lot of the ball in the first half, it was Serbia that had the best chances and only the woodwork and two excellent saves from Tristan Kuijsten kept the score at 0-0.
Two minutes into the second half, Jaden Slory’s cross was diverted into the net by PSV Eindhoven striker Jason van Duiven to give Netherlands a barely deserved lead. However, Serbia hit back through Jovan Milosevic and then Jovan Mijatovic made it 2-1 after 55 minutes.
Slory would equalise for the Netherlands, but there was to be no winner in 90 minutes, meaning the game went to penalties. Kuijsten was Netherlands hero with a save before Isaac Babadi sealed the win with a cheeky panenka.
Netherlands will face France in the final on Wednesday. If Netherlands win they have made it three U17 European Championship titles in a row.