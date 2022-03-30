Netherlands U17’s have qualified for the European Championships after a 0-0 draw with Greece on Wednesday.
Netherlands headed into the final group game on the back of a win over Hungary and a disappointing draw with Slovakia. They knew a win or draw would seal their place in the European Championships.
Netherlands were the better side but they could not find the opening goal in the first half. After the break, Netherlands remained in control and they got a penalty late on, but Isaac Babadi could not break the deadlock from the spot.
Just before the end, Netherlands survived a scare with Greece hitting the crossbar in the final moments.
Netherlands took the draw and they top the group. That means Oranje will head for the European Championships which take place in May.