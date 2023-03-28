A 1-0 victory over England sealed the Netherlands place at the U17 European Championships this summer.
A victory over Northern Ireland and a draw with Denmark meant that the Netherlands went into the game against England knowing a win would seal the top spot in the group and a place at the tournament.
Ajax forward Kayden Wolff fired the Netherlands ahead in the first half and that remained the only goal of the game. England had chances but AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Kiyani Zeggen made a number of good saves.
The Netherlands takes the top spot and they can begin preparations for the tournament which takes place in Hungary. The tournament starts in May.