The Netherlands U18s made it two wins from two in the Confederations cup with a 2-1 victory against the United Arab Emirates.
Last week, Netherlands U18s hammered Saudi Arabia 5-1 but head coach Mischa Visser decided to make a number of changes to his starting eleven.
From the start, Netherlands completely dominated but they could not turn their possession into the opening goal. The first half remained goalless and then out of nowhere in the second half, UAE took the lead.
In the 79th minute, Ajax winger David Kalokoh equalised after cutting inside and firing in an excellent strike. Then in the 95th minute, NAC Breda’s Ezechiel Banzuzi popped up to net a late winner.
Netherlands finish the tournament with a clash against Mexico on Tuesday.