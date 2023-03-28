Netherlands U18s will take home the Confederations Cup after they defeated Mexico 4-1 on Tuesday.
After a 5-1 win over Saudi Arabia and a 2-1 victory against the UAE, the Netherlands went into the final group game in confident form.
It showed as Netherlands took a 3-0 lead into the break thanks to goals from NAC Breda midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi, Utrecht’s Jesse van de Haar, and Feyenoord forward Jaden Slory. For Banzuzi, it was his sixth goal in three games.
In the second half, Borussia Dortmund striker Julian Rijkhoff added a fourth before Mexico pulled back one consolation.
The Netherlands take the trophy and it is a good honour for the generation that also finished runner-up at last year’s U17 European Championships.