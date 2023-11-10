KNVB coach Mischa Visser has named his Netherlands U19 squad for the upcoming European qualifiers in Luxembourg.
The Netherlands will take on Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, and Bosnia & Herzegovina in the first round of Euro qualifiers in the coming international period.
The top two teams from each group go into the elite qualifying round which takes place early next year before the tournament in the summer.
Visser has a strong squad at his disposal with the likes of Borussia Dortmund striker Julian Rijkhoff, Feyenoord’s Antoni Milambo and Isaac Babadi of PSV available.
The full squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Tristan Kuijsten (AZ), Roy Steur (PSV), Bernt Klaverboer (Heerenveen)
Defenders: Jeremiah Esajas (AZ), Givairo Read (Feyenoord), Dean Huijsman (Juventus), Stijn Bultman (Heracles), Emmanuel van de Blaak (PSV)
Midfielders: Hamza el Dahri (Sparta), Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord), Ezechiel Banzuzi (OH Leuven), Isaac Babadi (PSV), David Kalokoh (Ajax), Oualid Agougil (Ajax), Silvano Vos (Ajax), Tim van den Heuvel (PSV), Tygo Land (PSV)
Attackers: Jason van Duiven (PSV), Julian Rijkhoff (Borussia Dortmund), Kyanno Brito e Silva (Benfica), Jesse van de Haar (Utrecht)