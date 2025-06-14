Netherlands U19 side made a perfect start to the European Championships after a 3-0 win over Germany.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Netherlands were without the unfit Givairo Read for the opening group game so Tygo Land took the captains armband.
Germany hit the post early on before Netherlands took the lead just before the break. Sparta attacker Ayoub Oufkir hammered the ball into the net.
The match remained tight before Oufkir added a second late on with a lovely lob after racing in on goal. AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit then shot low into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.
Netherlands go straight to the top of the group and they will now take on Norway this Tuesday. A win would already seal Oranje’s place in the knockout rounds.