The Netherlands U19s began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg.
Feyenoord midfielder Antoni Milambo started the clash as captain of the U19 while Julian Rijkhoff, Jason van Duiven, and Isaac Babadi were also in the line-up.
The opening goal came after the half-hour mark through Babadi before fellow PSV midfielder Tygo Land made it 2-0 before the break. There were no further goals in the second half.
The Netherlands begins with a win and they now face Azerbaijan on Saturday before finishing the group with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The top two from each group go into the elite round.