The Netherlands U19s began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg.

Feyenoord midfielder Antoni Milambo started the clash as captain of the U19 while Julian Rijkhoff, Jason van Duiven, and Isaac Babadi were also in the line-up.

The opening goal came after the half-hour mark through Babadi before fellow PSV midfielder Tygo Land made it 2-0 before the break. There were no further goals in the second half.

The Netherlands begins with a win and they now face Azerbaijan on Saturday before finishing the group with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The top two from each group go into the elite round.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (13781 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter