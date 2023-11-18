Netherlands U19’s defeated Azerbaijan U19’s 2-1 on Saturday evening to seal progression to the Euro 2024 qualifying elite round.
After defeating Luxembourg last week, the Netherlands knew a win over Azerbaijan would seal a top-two spot in the qualifying group.
The Netherlands were the stronger side from the start and eventually, they took the lead through an Isaac Babadi free-kick. Babadi then turned provider in the second half to set up Ezechiel Banzuzi to make it 2-0.
The Netherlands failed to kill the game and Azerbaijan pulled one back late on. However, the Netherlands held on for the three points.
A top two spot and a place in the elite round of qualifying have been sealed but the Netherlands will need to avoid defeat against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final game to top the group.