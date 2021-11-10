Netherlands U19’s defeated Moldova 4-0 in the opening game of their European Championship qualifying campaign.
The first qualifying group is taking place in Israel this week with Moldova the first opponent for Bert Konterman’s talented side.
After nine minutes, Netherlands had the perfect chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty, but Ajax’s Naci Unuvar slipped and struck the ball over the bar. In the 24th minute, Moldovan goalkeeper Roman Lazar fouled Sparta striker Emmanuel Emegha, and this time, Unuvar was accurate from the penalty spot to make it 1-0.
Three minutes later, Xavi Simons set Emegha through on goal and the striker calmly made it 2-0. Before the break, Simons scored himself with a low strike into the corner.
Ten minutes into the second half, Netherlands got a third penalty and this time, Emegha netted it to round off the victory.
On Saturday, Netherlands take on Cyprus before they round off the group against hosts Israel.