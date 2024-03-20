The Netherlands U19s eased to a simple 4-0 victory over Lithuania in the first game of their Euro qualifying elite round.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With games against France and Belgium to come in the group, it was crucial for the Netherlands to get off to a good start.
Captained by Julian Rijkhoff, Netherlands had the lead early through Jason van Duiven, who is currently on loan at Almere City from PSV. Feyenoord midfielder Mike Klein then quickly scored a double before the 23rd minute mark, with his club teammate Jaden Slory completing a hat trick of assists.
Rijkhoff then added a fourth before the break as the Netherlands threatened to run riot. However, no further goals were added in the second half despite plenty of chances.
AZ Alkmaar winger Jayden Addai did come on in the second half to make his international debut in Oranje.
A good start for the U19’s but tougher tests to come with France next on the 23rd. Only the top team from each group qualify for the tournament.