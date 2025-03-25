Netherlands sealed their place in the U19 European Championships after a 4-0 win over Czech Republic. Sparta Rotterdam star Ayoub Oukfir scored all four goals.
The Netherlands went into the final game knowing that they needed to win the game to progress and they got off to the perfect start with Oukfir netting after only seven minutes.
With Givairo Read and Tygo Land in the line-up, Netherlands looked calm and collected but it remained 1-0 until the 73rd minute when Oukfir scored again.
The Sparta Rotterdam midfielder was in excellent form and he quickly completed his hattrick before adding a fourth in stoppage time.
The win means the Netherlands top the group and they progress to the Euros this summer which will be held in Romania.