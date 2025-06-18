Netherlands U21s have sneaked through to the knockout rounds of the European Championships after a 2-0 win over Ukraine.
The Netherlands needed to win the game to have a chance of progression and Michael Reiziger made three changes to the starting eleven. Rav ven den Berg, Million Manhoef and Thom van Bergen came in as Anass Salah-Eddine, Ernest Poku and Noah Ohio dropped to the bench. Ryan Flamingo stepped into the much-discussed six position.
Ukraine were comfortable in the early stages and they just needed a draw to progress. However, as the first half wore on, the Netherlands began to threaten.
In the 34th minute, Ruben van Bommel latched onto a defensive error and he set up Luciano Valente to tap in the opening goal. Minutes later, Manhoef had a shot blocked as Netherlands threatened a second before the break.
Ukraine came out in the second half on top but just before the hour, Van Bergen doubled the Netherlands lead with a lovely finish.
Valente and Flamingo then missed big chances to make it 3-0, while a goal was disallowed for a foul by Van Bommel.
The Netherlands seemed comfortable but they were reduced to ten men with ten minutes left as Youri Regeer was shown a straight red for a high boot. It didn’t matter in the end as Ukraine were unable to come back.
The Netherlands progress as second in the group and they will now face Portugal on Saturday.