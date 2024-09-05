Netherlands U21’s are one game away from sealing their place at the European Championships after a resounding 5-0 win over North Macedonia.
Netherlands went into the game having won seven out of seven qualifiers so far and after two minutes, Noah Ohio set up Youri Regeer to make it 1-0 against the visiting North Macedonians.
Ohio then got his sixth qualification goal after an error from the goalkeeper. In the second half, Million Manhoef of Stoke City scored twice before Regeer got a fifth.
With 24 points out of 24, the Netherlands just need a point at home to Georgia in the next game to seal their place in the tournament.