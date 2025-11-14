Netherlands U21s booked their first win in the European Championship qualifiers after a 2-0 victory against Slovenia U21s despite going down to ten-men.
After two poor draws, Netherlands needed a victory and they handed a debut to Willem II striker Devin Haen. In midfield, Kees Smit partnered Ezechiel Banzuzi while Jayden Addai and Ernest Poku were on the wings.
It was a familiar story in the first half with the Netherlands dominating but they failed to find the net. Haen and Banzuzi were off target with efforts as the visitors made it a frustrating half.
After 52 minutes, disaster struck when Wouter Goes hesitated at the back and Tom de Graaf brought down Slovenian attacker Leo Rimac. The goalkeeper was shown a straight red card.
Haen was immediately substituted with Niek Schiks coming on for his debut. Despite the red, Netherlands still attacked and after an hour, Poku crossed for Gjivai Zechiel to control and finish perfectly.
Poku then doubled the lead and the Netherlands comfortable saw out the rest of the match to seal their first win in the group.
Netherlands remain one point behind Norway, who have played a game less. On Tuesday, Netherlands continue their campaign away to Israel.