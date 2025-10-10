They may have had 31 shots on goal but the Netherlands U21s could not find a way past Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 0-0 draw.
After the home draw in their opening qualifier against Israel, Netherlands were looking for a victory and Michael Reiziger handed a debut to Jayden Addai, Thijmen Blokzijl and Givairo Read.
From the start the intention of the hosts was clearly to frustrate and the Netherlands had to try and find a way through a tight defence. Netherlands completely dominated possession but they could not find a killer touch in front of goal.
They were not helped by injuries as Addai’s debut lasted only 20 minutes before his hamstring went. Antoni Milambo was then stretchered off after catching his foot on the awful artificial pitch.
The woodwork was hit twice while a number of headed chances went begging for the Netherlands as they lacked inspiration to find the winner. Out of the 31 shots on goal the Netherlands managed, only six were on target.
It is now the second draw in a row against a side that Reiziger will have expected to beat. On Tuesday, the Netherlands host Lithuania in a friendly.