Netherlands U21s made it four wins from four in their European Championship qualifying group. They defeated Gibraltar 5-0 on Tuesday.
After the win over Georgia last week, The Netherlands went to Gibraltar in good form and after only twelve minutes, Kenneth Taylor opened the scoring.
A minute later, Myron van Brederode crossed for Noah Ohio to double the lead. Before the break, Van Brederode added the third from close range.
In the second half, Devyne Rensch and Million Manhoef both scored to make it 5-0, although the latter also had a perfectly good goal ruled out as the referee didn’t see it cross the line.
A fourth win in four games and the Netherlands are five points clear at the top of the group already. Michael Reiziger’s side looking in great shape to reach the Euros.