Bjorn Meijer scored twice as the Netherlands U21s sealed a comfortable 3-0 win over Georgia in a European Championship qualifier.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With two wins from two in the group, the Netherlands headed to Georgia in good form and Michael Reiziger handed a debut at this level to Vitesse defender Ryan Flamingo and AZ Alkmaar winger Myron van Brederode.
Georgia came closest to the opening goal quickly with the post coming to the Netherlands rescue. Then in the 25th minute, the Netherlands took the lead with Bjorn Meijer heading in a Sontje Hansen corner.
Kenneth Taylor hammered the ball against the crossbar before a clever flick from Hansen set up Meijer to net his second just before the break.
In the second half, Noah Ohio was played in on goal and the Standard Liege striker made no mistake with his finish to make it 3-0.
Gizo Mamageishvili missed an open goal for Georgia, while Calvin Raatsie put in a good shift in the Netherlands goal to keep his clean sheet at the end.
The Netherlands are on nine points from nine and they will face Gibraltar on Tuesday.