Netherlands U21s are one win away from the European Championships after a comfortable 6-0 win over Gibraltar.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Erwin van de Looi made wholesale changes to the side that defeated Moldova last Friday and the first half was a frustrating affair for Jong Oranje. Myron Boadu had a penalty saved as Netherlands failed to find the net, despite a number of chances.
A minute into the second half, Daniel van Kaam slotted in a cross from Denso Kasius to finally break the deadlock. From that point the goals flowed with Daishawn Redan making it 2-0 on the hour.
Sepp van den Berg, an own goal from goalkeeper Christian Lopez, and a Brian Brobbey strike then made it 5-0. The final goal came in the final moments through NEC Nijmegen winger Elayis Tavzan.
Netherlands stays top of the group with one game left to play. A win against Wales on Saturday will seal Netherlands spot at the European Championships.