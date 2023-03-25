Netherlands U21s defeated Norway U21s 3-0 in a friendly clash on Saturday.
Erwin van de Looi is preparing his squad for the upcoming European Championships and the friendly gave him a chance to hand debuts to Quilindschy Hartman, Shurandy Sambo, Anass Salah-Eddine, and Sydney van Hooijdonk.
Netherlands got off to a quick start and they were 2-0 ahead within five minutes. Elayis Tavsan headed in the opener, before Crysencio Summerville doubled the lead with an excellent finish.
Before the break, further goals could have been added but Van Hooijdonk fired over and Tavsan also put a shot just wide.
Ian Maatsen and Thijs Dallinga came off the bench in the second half for the Netherlands, who conceded a penalty when Ludovit Reis caught Johan Hove. However, Jay Gorter kept out the spot-kick.
Reis made up for the penalty by heading Netherlands 3-0 in front and Summerville then had the ball in the net again, but it was offside.
Dallinga had chances for the fourth but shot into the side netting and also had an effort kept out by the Norwegian stopper.
It was a comfortable win and Jong Oranje now prepare for a clash with the Czech Republic on Monday.