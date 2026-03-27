Netherlands U21’s chances of topping their Euro qualifying group look all but over after a 3-2 loss in Norway.
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With five points from their opening four games, the campaign had got off to a really poor start for Michael Reiziger’s side.
In Norway, things did not improve as the home side caused danger and eventually took the lead through Sindre Wall Egeli, who smashed the ball in from inside the box.
Netherlands were awarded a questionable penalty in the second half when Ezechiel Banzuzi went down. Gjivairo Zechiel made it 1-1. The midfielder then put the Netherlands ahead shortly afterwards.
However, Egeli levelled for Norway with a free kick and in the 92nd minute, Rasmus Holten headed in a corner to win it.
Netherlands are now seven points behind Norway with three games left to play. Chances of topping the group are all but over and the Netherlands now need to finish second where they would likely enter the playoffs.