Netherlands U21’s were unimpressive but they managed a 2-0 win over Lithuania U21s in a friendly on Tuesday evening.
Michael Reiziger decided to make eleven changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Bosnia and Herzegovina last week in a Euro qualifier. Marvin Young, Dave Kwakman and Tom de Graff were amongst those making their debuts.
Netherlands dominated possession from the start but Lithuania also got chances on the counter attack. Eventually, late in the first half, Netherlands took the lead when Isaac Babadi swept in a corner.
Just before the break, Ajax striker Don-Angelo Konadu was stretchered off after a nasty collision with the Lithuanian keeper. He was well enough to take his place on the bench in the second half and he watched his replacement Thom van Bergen double the lead.
It could have been more before the end but the crossbar denied Jaden Slory, who also messed up a golden opportunity late on when through on goal.
Next month, the Netherlands face two now crucial Euro qualifiers against Slovenia and Israel.