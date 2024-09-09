Netherlands U21’s sealed their spot at next summer’s European Championships with a 3-1 win over Georgia.
Netherlands had won every game so far in qualifying and only Georgia could stop them from topping the group.
Emanuel Emegha came in for Noah Ohio and after only four minutes, the striker fired the Netherlands in front after being played through by Ruben van Bommel.
Emegha then doubled the lead with a header before Georgia pulled one back with a lovely move that ended with Otar Mamageishvili firing hard past Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.
Georgia didn’t really come close to an equaliser and substitute Ohio made it 3-1 shortly after coming on with a low finish. Ohio should have made it 4-1 but he failed with a panenka penalty.
Netherlands remain with a 100% record in qualifying and finish the group against Sweden in October knowing their place at the tournament is already sealed.