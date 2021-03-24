Netherlands U21’s started their European Championship campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Romania.
Netherlands went into the tournament as one of the favourites with a squad containing plenty of talent. Noa Lang, Myron Boadu, Teun Koopmeiners, and Justin Kluivert all started the clash with Romania.
Netherlands dominated the early stages and eventually took the lead when Perr Schuurs headed in from a Kluivert cross. However, the lead was short lived with Andrei Ciobanu equalising with an incredible free-kick.
In the second half, Netherlands turned to Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey but the chances never came. The best opportunities fell to Romania and Kjell Scherpen had to make two fantastic saves to keep the score level.
A false start for Netherlands, who now face Germany on Saturday.