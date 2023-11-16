Noah Ohio scored the only goal of the game as the Netherlands U21s limped to a poor 1-0 win over Gibraltar.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands had been flying in the qualifiers so far and the expectation was that there was to be plenty of goals against the minnows of Gibraltar.
Noah Ohio forced the ball into the net from close range after 12 minutes but the Standard Liege forward’s goal did not open the floodgates.
Michael Reiziger’s side was restricted to shots from distance and in the second half, Gibraltar almost equalised with Calvin Raatsie having to make a good low stop.
Kenneth Taylor and Emmanuel Emegha appeared from the bench but that didn’t help inspire a late flurry of goals. In the end, the Netherlands attempted over 35 strikes but only one goal was scored.
Despite the poor performance, the Netherlands moves onto five wins out of five in the group. They can take a big step towards qualifying when they face Sweden on Monday.