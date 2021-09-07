Netherlands U21’s have started their European Championship qualifying campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Moldova.
Erwin van de Looi called up 15 new faces for the clash against the Moldovian’s and a number started the clash including Quinten Timber, Melayro Bogarde and Neraysho Kasanwirjo. There were no wingers called up so Myron Boadu, Joshua Zirkzee and Brian Brobbey all started in the attack.
Netherlands dominated possession from the start but they didn’t open the scoring until the 31st minute. Zirkzee found the net after the ball landed at his feet.
Brobbey then put in a contender for miss of the season as he rounded the Moldovan keeper only to roll the ball wide with the goal gaping. It was 2-0 before the break with Jurgen Ekkelenkamp netting.
Brobbey made up for his miss by tapping in a third in the 55th minute and that proved to be the final goal with Jong Oranje denied by the offside flag for the rest of the match. Fodé Fofana, Ki-Jana Hoever, Daniël van Kaam and Ian Maatsen all made their debuts before the end.
A good start to qualifying for Netherlands but tougher tests lie in wait next month as Switzerland and Wales are the opponents.