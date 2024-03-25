Netherlands made it seven wins out of seven in the qualifying group for the U21 European Championships with a simple 3-0 win in Moldova.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After the defeat to Norway in a friendly, Michael Reiziger returned to a stronger eleven with Jorrel Hato, Devyne Rensch and Noah Ohio starting.
Rensch opened the scoring after only seven minutes after being found by Youri Regeer. Just before the break, Million Manhoef added a second with an excellent strike into the corner following a short corner.
Early in the second half, Ruben van Bommel added a third and that was enough for Jong Oranje, who strolled to victory.
It seems certain that the Netherlands will qualify for the Euros as they have three home games to come and only need six points from the clashes with North Macedonia, Georgia and Sweden.