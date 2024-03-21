The Netherlands host Scotland in a friendly on Friday evening in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
With the Euros getting closer, the Netherlands have two friendly matches to continue their preparations. Next week, Oranje hosts Germany but first is a match-up against Scotland.
Ronald Koeman will be hoping to continue the good feeling with the national team with the Netherlands winning their last three matches. The last was a 6-0 win over Gibraltar in November.
Opponents Scotland are also preparing for the European Championships where they will play the opening game against Germany. Under Steve Clarke, the Scots are an improving nation and they beat Spain during their Euro qualifying campaign.
Team News
Ronald Koeman has been hit by injuries with Brian Brobbey, Quilindschy Hartman and Stefan de Vrij all dropping out.
Netherlands could line up in a 4-3-2-1 formation with Koeman already confirming that Mark Flekken will begin in goal.
Possible Netherlands XI: Flekken, Dumfries, Ake, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Wieffer, Reijnders, Wijnaldum, Simons, Malen, Memphis
Scotland will be without the injured Scott McKenna who has pulled out of the squad.
Andrew Robertson, John McGinn and Scott McTominay should all start, along with Bologna star Lewis Ferguson.
Possible Scotland XI: Clark; Cooper, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, McTominay, McGinn, Robertson; Ferguson; Adams, Dykes
Head to Head
The two nations have met 20 times previously with the Netherlands winning nine of those games.
Netherlands won four of the last five games but the last meeting in 2021 finished 2-2 with Memphis Depay netting a late equaliser to prevent a friendly defeat.
Scotland to provide a stern test for Oranje
Koeman is running out of time to decide on his strongest eleven for the Euros and there are some positions still up for grabs, especially in midfield. With Frenkie de Jong out, a number of players will be looking to impress.
Scotland have a strong midfield and it will provide a good test for the trio chosen to start for Oranje with Wijnaldum expected to be one of those
Friday will be a window into who Koeman is looking at for the Euros and he will be expecting a strong performance against a side they will start as big favourites against.