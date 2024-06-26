The Netherlands defeated German amateur side TSV Havelse 6-1 in a friendly on Wednesday afternoon.
The starters that played in the 3-2 loss against Austria were not involved in the friendly clash as Ronald Koeman gave some of the squad a run out.
The game ended 6-1 with Wout Weghorst and Micky van de Ven both scoring twice. Jeremie Frimpong and Brian Brobbey also scored.
The Netherlands will now await to find out who they will face in the last 16 which will be either Romania or England. It depends on results from Group F on Thursday evening.