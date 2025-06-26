Netherlands are U19 European Champions after a 1-0 victory over Spain.
The Netherlands had an excellent tournament leading up to the final against reigning champions Spain, who went into it as favourites.
The Netherlands made a strong start but as the first half wore on, the chances fell for Spain but they could not find a way past Jouri Heerkens.
In the second half, PSV midfielder Tygo Land hit the post, while Spain were also denied by the woodwork. After an hour, the Netherlands had the lead with Givairo Read’s cross diverted into his own net by the Spanish keeper.
Spain then went in search of the equaliser which left space for the Netherlands on the counter. Twice, Ayoub Oufkir got through but he could not kill the game. Spain screamed for a penalty in the final moments but Kees Smit perfectly timed his tackle.
The Netherlands win the U19 Euros for the first time and Smit was named player of the tournament as well as the top scorer. Head coach Peter van de Veen now departs to become an assistant at Wolfsburg.
An excellent tournament win for the Netherlands and some exciting talents coming through.