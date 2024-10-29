A quickfire double earned Netherlands a 2-1 victory over Denmark in a friendly on Tuesday evening.
After the 15-0 win over Indonesia, the Netherlands were given a tougher test against Denmark on Tuesday evening.
Andries Jonker’s side were stronger from the start and the lead came in the 26th minute with Esmee Brugts heading in. A minute later, Danielle van de Donk lobbed in a second.
The Netherlands then put the foot off the gas and remained in full control. Denmark would pull one back before the end through Cornelia Kramer but they never threatened a comeback.
Later this year, Oranje will come up against China and USA.