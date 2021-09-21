Netherlands Women came away from Iceland with an important 2-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier.
Netherlands went into the game looking to bounce back after their disappointing 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic last week.
Mark Parsons side took the lead in the 23rd minute with Daniëlle van de Donk placing the ball in the far corner after a through ball by Jackie Groenen.
Netherlands were in control but Iceland’s physicality did prove tricky at times. Eventually, Netherlands sealed the victory with Groenen scoring with a wonderful strike from outside the box.
The victory means Netherlands are now on four points and level with the Czechs, who defeated Cyprus 8-0.