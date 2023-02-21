The Netherlands eased to a 4-0 victory over Austria on Tuesday with Lineth Beerensteyn and Lieke Martens starring.
On Friday, the Netherlands faced Austria in Malta and Lieke Martens gave Oranje the lead but two late goals saw the clash end in defeat.
The Oranje Vrouwen got their revenge on Tuesday with Lineth Beerensteyn opening the lead after 15 minutes before Martens made it 2-0 with a lovely free kick.
Beerensteyn added a third after the break before the Juventus attacker set up Esmee Brugts to complete the scoring.
The friendlies are preparation for this summer’s World Cup which will see Oranje come up against the USA, Vietnam, and the winner of the playoff between Portugal, Cameroon and Thailand.