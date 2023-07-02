Netherlands preparations for the Woman’s World Cup continued with a comfortable 5-0 win over Belgium on Sunday evening.
The clash was the final one for the Netherlands before they depart for the World Cup and head coach Andries Jonker would have been happy with what he saw.
After only two minutes, Lieke Martens fired in the opening goal before the Netherlands were awarded a penalty. However, Stefanie van der Gragt saw her effort kept out by Belgian stopper Nicky Evrard.
In the 26th minute, Lineth Beerensteyn was brought down and this time, Sherida Spitse made no mistake from the spot to make it 2-0. Beertensteyn then added a third before the break with an excellent strike into the far corner.
In the second half, Victoria Pelova fired in the fourth before substitute Katja Snoeijs headed in the fifth and final goal.
The Netherlands World Cup campaign begins on the 23rd of July against Portugal.