Netherlands Women booked their first victory of the year with a 6-1 victory over Belgium.
Netherlands were the strongest side from the start with Lieke Martens hitting the bar early on before Vivianne Miedema made it 1-0 in the 33rd minute.
Miedema also hit the bar and Netherlands had to wait until the 54th minute to make it 2-0 through Jill Roord.
Marie Minnaert pulled one back for Belgium, but that proved to just be a consolation as Stefanie van der Gragt quickly made it 3-1 with a header. Martens made it 4-1 with a low strike before Daniëlle van de Donk scored with a lovely backheel.
Substitute Renate Jansen then sealed the comfortable victory late on. Next Wednesday, Netherlands face Germany in Venlo.