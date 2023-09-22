The Netherlands Women lost their opening UEFA Nations League tie 2-1 in Belgium.
The Netherlands find themselves in a tough Nations League group, along with Belgium, England and Scotland. Andries Jonker’s side were hoping to get off to a good start in Brussels.
The Netherlands had the best chances of the first half but Lineth Beerensteyn and Lieke Martens couldn’t find the net.
After an hour, Jill Roord scored a well-worked goal to make it 1-0 but it was quickly wiped out when the hosts equalised through Marie Detruyter.
It seemed to be heading for a 1-1 draw but deep into stoppage time, Jassina Blom gave Belgium the victory.