The Netherlands women went down 2-0 in Italy as their Euro 2025 qualifiers got off to a losing start.
Daphne van Domselaar, Jill Roord, Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens and Jackie Groenen were all missing for the Netherlands and the lack of quality was evident from the start.
After only three minutes, AS Roma striker Valentina Giacinti gave the hosts the lead and from that point, the Netherlands struggled to create chances.
Before the hour mark, it was 2-0 as a cross from Michela CambiaghI was misjudged and it fell into the net.
The Netherlands were then lucky that Italy couldn’t take their chances to add a third before the end. Oranje have a chance to get their campaign back on track against Norway next week.