Netherlands women eased to a comfortable 8-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier against Cyprus on Friday night.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With four points from two games, Mark Parsons side have had a decent start to their World Cup qualifying campaign and they were looking to work on their goal difference against Cyprus.
Vivianne Miedema made it 1-0 after only three minutes with a simple finish before Daniëlle van de Donk added a second ten minutes later. Jill Roord quickly made it 3-0 before the clock hit 20 minutes. That proved to be the final goal of the first half as Netherlands struggled to finish their chances.
After the break, Netherlands raced into a 6-0 lead with Roord netting twice to complete her hattrick while Chara Charalambous scored a crazy own goal for the hosts.
Joelle Smits added a seventh in the 81st minute with a fierce strike before Merel van Dongen made it eight from distance before the end.
Netherlands now go top of the group after Iceland defeated the Czech Republic in the group’s other game. An away clash with Belarus is next.