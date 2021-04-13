Netherlands women recorded a comfortable 5-0 victory over Australia on Tuesday afternoon.
Netherlands were looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Spain over the weekend and they did that in style as they swept over Australia.
After five minutes it was already 1-0 with Vivianne Miedema finding Jill Roord, who slotted in the opening goal. Fifteen minutes later, Lieke Martens added a second after some poor goalkeeping.
Jackie Groenen added a third before the break and in the second half, substitute Lineth Beerensteyn made it 4-0. With 20 minutes left, Daniëlle van de Donk added the fifth and final goal with a nice strike into the corner.
A good victory for the Netherlands as they continue preparations for the Olympics.