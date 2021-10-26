Netherlands women scored twice in the last 20 minutes as they came away from Belarus with a 2-0 victory.
Netherlands scored eight goals in the win over Cyprus last week and Mark Parson’s side was looking for another resounding win in Belarus.
However, the hosts frustrated Netherlands and the opening goal only fell in the 71st minute with Lieke Martens finding the net with a nice finish. Three minutes later, Daniëlle van de Donk sealed the victory with a diving header.
After four World Cup qualifiers, Netherlands now has ten points and they are top of the group. The next qualifier is against the Czech Republic in November.