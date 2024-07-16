The Netherlands women sealed their spot at the 2025 European Championships after a 1-1 draw with Norway on Tuesday.
The Netherlands went into the final group game in Norway top of the group after their 0-0 draw against Italy last week. However, a loss coupled with a Italy victory would have put the Netherlands third and needing to go through the playoffs.
That scenario seemed on the cards when Kerstin Casparij put Norway ahead after an hour, while Italy were comfortably beating Finland in the other group game.
Vivianne Miedema then came to the Netherlands rescue as her headed equaliser made it 1-1 and sealed Oranje’s place in the Euros next year.
The Netherlands finish second in the group, behind Italy on goal difference.