Netherlands women will face the USA in the Quarter-finals of the Olympics after they thrashed China 8-2 on Tuesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The slightly injured Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt, who was in risk of a suspension, both began on the bench for the clash with China. Netherlands was almost assured of a place in the last eight but they confirmed it in emphatic style.
Shanice van de Sanden latched onto a pass from Jackie Groenen and opened the scoring early on, but China equalised through Wang Shanshan on the half-hour mark. Before the break, Lineth Beerensteyn put Netherlands in a commanding position with two quick goals.
Lieke Martens added a fourth two minutes into second half with a header before Miedema entered the pitch. Four minutes after her entry, Miedema made it 5-1 before Wang Yanwen pulled one back for China.
Martens and Victoria Pelova both netted to make it 7-2 before Miedema completed the rout with a volley.
Netherlands tops the group and now they will face USA for a place in the semi-finals.